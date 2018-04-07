Black Hills Great American Cowboy Music and Poetry Gathering - Lead

Apr 7, 2018 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Enjoy authentic stories and music from 15 amazing poets, musicians and singers from 5 states: Montana, Nebraska, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota.



A special event showcasing these award-winning poets & musicians:



DAY SESSIONS:

Robert Dennis &

3 Generations of The Dennis family

Pegie Douglas

Brad & Bonnie Jo Exton

Jim Hamilton

Yvonne Hollenbeck

Roy & Marcia Kenobbie

Allen & Jill Kirkham

Chuck Larsen

Abby Carr Maginnis



Evening Show:

Almeda Bradshaw, Yvonne Hollenbeck, Chuck Larsen, Jim Hamilton, & CAMPFIRE CONCERTO:

Paul Larson, Kenny Putnam, & Boyd Bristow



Saturday, April 7, 2018

Adults $15 Day Sessions: High Noon to 5:00 pm • $15 Evening Show: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm • $25 All-Day

Children $10 Day Session: $10 Evening Session & $15 for All-Day

Wristband Tickets are available at the door or by calling 605-584-2067 or at HomestakeOperaHouse.org.



This production is sponsored in part by the SD Arts Council funded through the SD Dept. of Tourism through the National Endowment for the Arts, and KEVN Black Hills Fox TV.



Programming for the HHOH is sponsored in part by the City of Lead, and the Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation.