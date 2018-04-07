Black Hills Great American Cowboy Music and Poetry Gathering - Lead
Apr 7, 2018 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Enjoy authentic stories and music from 15 amazing poets, musicians and singers from 5 states: Montana, Nebraska, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota.
A special event showcasing these award-winning poets & musicians:
DAY SESSIONS:
Robert Dennis &
3 Generations of The Dennis family
Pegie Douglas
Brad & Bonnie Jo Exton
Jim Hamilton
Yvonne Hollenbeck
Roy & Marcia Kenobbie
Allen & Jill Kirkham
Chuck Larsen
Abby Carr Maginnis
Evening Show:
Almeda Bradshaw, Yvonne Hollenbeck, Chuck Larsen, Jim Hamilton, & CAMPFIRE CONCERTO:
Paul Larson, Kenny Putnam, & Boyd Bristow
Saturday, April 7, 2018
Adults $15 Day Sessions: High Noon to 5:00 pm • $15 Evening Show: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm • $25 All-Day
Children $10 Day Session: $10 Evening Session & $15 for All-Day
Wristband Tickets are available at the door or by calling 605-584-2067 or at HomestakeOperaHouse.org.
This production is sponsored in part by the SD Arts Council funded through the SD Dept. of Tourism through the National Endowment for the Arts, and KEVN Black Hills Fox TV.
Programming for the HHOH is sponsored in part by the City of Lead, and the Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation.
|Location:
|Historic Homestake Opera House
|Map:
|313 W. Main Street,, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-584-2067
|Email:
|opera@rushmore.com
|Website:
|http://HomestakeOperaHouse.org
