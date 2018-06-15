Black Hills Mountain Festival - Rapid City
Jun 15, 2018 - Jun 17, 2018
Mountain bike and trail race, family rides, vendors, outdoor clinics, kids’ events and live music.
|Location:
|Rapid City
|Map:
|Rapid City, SD
|Phone:
|605-394-5225
|Website:
|http://www.bhmtfest.com
All Dates:
Jun 15, 2018 - Jun 17, 2018
Mountain bike and trail race, family rides, and food vendors.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.