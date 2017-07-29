BLACK HILLS OPRY with Aces & Eights featuring Paul Larson, Allen & Jill Kirkham - Lead

Jul 29, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Black Hills visitors and residents are invited to attend a new music series attraction this year in the northern Black Hills, featuring “down-home, old-time classic country” concerts once a month June through October 2017 at the Historic Homestake Opera House.



Aces & Eights classic country trio is the foundation of the concerts that feature special guest artists and bands and consists of three professional Black Hills musicians: Kim Bachman of Belle Fourche, SD on mandolin, banjo, guitar, and vocals; Harland Allen of Sturgis, SD, guitar and vocals; and Carrie Orr of Rapid City, SD on bass.



"Audiences know these old-time songs,” says Bachman, performer and organizer of Black Hills Opry, who hails from Belle Fourche, SD. “When we see people recognizing a familiar old tune and they look at each other and smile, it is pure appreciation for us.”



Showtime is 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for HHOH members, $5 students 17 and younger. Kids 10 and younger are free. The ticket booth opens one hour prior to showtime, and doors open 15 minutes early for seating for HHOH members. Seating is general admission/open seating.



Tickets are available online or by calling the HHOH office at 605-584-2067 or at the door. The ticket booth is open one hour prior to showtime. Beer, wine, soda, and water will be available for purchase. Free off-street and free lot parking is available within 4 blocks of the building. The building is accessible for wheelchairs.



Black Hills Opry season schedule:



Saturday, June 24: Aces & Eights, featuring Gumbo Lily of the West, of the Black Hills and North Carolina, a five-piece acoustic Americana band also performing bluegrass, country, folk, and originals.



Saturday, July 29: Aces & Eights, featuring Paul Larson of Rochford, SD, and Allen & Jill Kirkham of Custer, SD. Larson is well-respected in the Midwest for his songwriting, baritone voice, and cowboy yodel. Allen & Jill Kirkham are an award-winning Western Music Association Duo on guitar, mandolin, bass fiddle, and harmonica.



Friday, August 18: Aces & Eights, featuring Jami Lynn of Spearfish, SD, and Heath Johnson and Eric Domkowski of Ruthless West of Spearfish, SD. Lynn has shared the stage with the likes of Spider John Koerner, Gillian Welch, Mason Jennings, Trampled by Turtles, Charlie Parr, claw-grass great Mark Johnson. Ruthless West features Americana/Honky Tonk with acoustic guitar, harmonica, pedal steel guitar, electric guitar.



Saturday, September 9: Aces & Eights, featuring Shane Owens of Nashville, TN. “All the Beer in Alabama” is his current single and the third song released from Owens’ album Where I’m Comin’ From.



Saturday, October 21: Aces & Eights, featuring Jalan Crossland & Band of WY. Crossland is a widely acclaimed premier acoustic guitarist, banjo player, singer-songwriter, and engaging showman; also an award-winning champion for finger-style and flat-picking at state and national levels.



Black Hills Opry is sponsored in part by Stretch's Custom & Auto Glass, Executive Lodging, ReMax Gold/Keene Team, KEVN Black Hills Fox TV, and the South Dakota Arts Council through the SD Dept. of Tourism and the National Endowment for the Arts.



Support for the HHOH is provided by annual memberships, the Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation, the City of Lead.



The HHOH is dedicated to returning the Opera House to productive use for the enrichment of the community and to provide cultural opportunities for generations to come. The HHOH is a equal opportunity provider and employer.



For more information, call the HHOH at 605-584-2067 or homestakeoperahouse@gmail.com.



