Black Hills Opry with Aces and Eights - Lead
May 19, 2018 7:00 pm
The Black Hills Opry is a series of four old-time classic country concerts in 2018 with the Aces & Eights trio and a featured special guest artist/band. The concerts are May 19, June 23, July 14 and August 18 at the Historic Homestake Opera House on Main Street in Lead.
May 19: Sherry Ann Taylor and Tom Wurth
June 23: Dan McGuiness and Mean Mary
July 14: Marlin Maynard and James Carothers
August 18: Brent Morris and Dion Pride
|Location:
|Historic Homestake Opera House
|Map:
|313 W Main St, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-584-2067
All Dates:
May 19, 2018 7:00 pm
Jun 23, 2018 7:00 pm
Jul 14, 2018 7:00 pm
Aug 18, 2018 7:00 pm
Concert series.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.