Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Young Artist Competition - Rapid City

Jan 28, 2017 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

The Young Artist Competition is an instrumental music competition for serious young musicians in grades 9 through 12. Applicants must be recommended by their school music teacher or private music teacher. All competitors submit a recording of their concerto. Finalists perform their piece live in front of a panel of judges. The winner of the Senior Division performs his/her piece with the BHSO.

Competition will be open to the public. Admission to the Young Artist Competition is free. Donations are welcome.