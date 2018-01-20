Share |

Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Young Artist Competition - Rapid City

Jan 20, 2018 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

The Young Artist Competition is an instrumental music competition for serious young musicians in grades 9 through 12. Applicants must be recommended by their school music teacher or private music teacher. All competitors submit a recording of their concerto. Finalists perform their piece live in front of a panel of judges. The winner of the Senior Division performs his/her piece with the BHSO.

Competition will be open to the public. Admission to the Young Artist Competition is free. Donations are welcome.


Location:   First United Methodist Church
Map:   629 Kansas City St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-348-4676
Email:   info@bhsymphony.org
Website:   http://www.bhsymphony.org/youngartist.html

All Dates:
Jan 20, 2018 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

An instrumental music competition for serious high school age musicians.

First United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church 57701 629 Kansas City St, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

January (2018)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS