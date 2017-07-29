Share |

Blues, Brews & BBQ - Aberdeen

Jul 29, 2017 11:00 am - 11:59 pm

Ribfest, backyard grill master cook-off, beer garden, blues and jazz music, children’s area and more.


Location:   Brown County Fairgrounds Centennial Village
Map:   25 Market St, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-380-9743
Website:   http://www.sdsnowqueen.com/bbq-2017.html

