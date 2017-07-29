Blues, Brews & BBQ - Aberdeen
Jul 29, 2017 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Ribfest, backyard grill master cook-off, beer garden, blues and jazz music, children’s area and more.
|Location:
|Brown County Fairgrounds Centennial Village
|Map:
|25 Market St, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-380-9743
|Website:
|http://www.sdsnowqueen.com/bbq-2017.html
All Dates:
