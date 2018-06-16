Share |

Bob Boze Bell Book Signing - Deadwood

Jun 16, 2018 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

In honor of Wild Bill Days, Bob Boze Bell will sign copies of his new book, The Illustrated Life and Times of Wild Bill Hickok. The “Prince of Pistoleers” meets the “Prince of Western History” in this much anticipated newly released book from Bob Boze Bell—chock full of great art, rare photos, authoritative history, and that unique dose of Boze whimsy that True West Magazine readers have come to expect. A must have addition to every Western collection. Adams Museum; 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.; admission by donation. Please call 605-722-4800 for more information.

 


Location:   Adams Museum
Map:   54 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.deadwoodhistory.com

All Dates:
Jun 16, 2018 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

