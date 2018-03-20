Boe Forum on Public Affairs - Sioux Falls
Mar 20, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice speaks on the topic “America’s National Security.”
|Location:
|Augustana University (Elmen Center)
|Map:
|2001 S. Summit Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
|Phone:
|605-274-5320
|Email:
|tickets@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/boe-forum-public-affairs
All Dates:
