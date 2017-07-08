Share |

Boeing Boeing (Play) - Lake City

Jul 8, 2017 7:30 pm

Northern Fort Playhouse Performance.


Location:   Fort Sisseton Historic State Park, South Barracks
Map:   11907 434th Avenue, Lake City, SD 57247
Phone:   605-467-3247
Website:   http://www.northernfortplayhouse.com/

All Dates:
Jul 8, 2017 7:30 pm
Jul 14, 2017 7:30 pm
Jul 16, 2017 2:00 pm
Jul 21, 2017 7:30 pm

Northern Fort Playhouse Performance.
Fort Sisseton Historic State Park, South Barracks
Fort Sisseton Historic State Park, South Barracks 11907 11907 434th Avenue, Lake City, SD 57247

Search All Events By Day

July (2017)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS