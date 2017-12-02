Share |

Breakfast with Santa - Sioux Falls

Dec 2, 2017

Decorated trees, meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, breakfast treat, craft to take home, carolers and animal encounters.


Location:   Great Plains Zoo
Map:   805 S Kiwanis, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-7003
Email:   jponcelet@gpzoo.org
Website:   http://greatzoo.org/

