Brookings Summer Arts Festival - Brookings

Jul 14, 2018 - Jul 15, 2018

Juried arts, food, living history, antiques, kids’ activities and free entertainment.


Location:   Pioneer Park
Map:   325 Main Ave, Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   605-692-2787
Email:   generalinfo@bsaf.com
Website:   http://www.bsaf.com/

