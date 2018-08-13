Brown County Fair - Aberdeen
Aug 13, 2018 - Aug 19, 2018
Concerts, carnival, vendors, livestock, arts and crafts, rodeo, tractor pull, food, tailgate contest and kids' activities.
|Location:
|Brown County Fairgrounds
|Map:
|400 24th ave NW, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-626-7116
|Email:
|Derek.Ricci@browncountysd.gov
|Website:
|http://www.brown.sd.us/brown-county-fair/home
All Dates:
Aug 13, 2018 - Aug 19, 2018
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.