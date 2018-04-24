Cabaret (play) - Sioux Falls
Apr 24, 2018 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Welcome to the infamous Kit Kat Klub, where the Emcee, Sally Bowles and a raucous ensemble take the stage nightly to tantalize the crowd – and to leave their troubles outside. But as life in pre-WWII Germany grows more and more uncertain, will the decadent allure of Berlin nightlife be enough to get them through their dangerous times?
Fee: Call the Box Office or visit the website for pricing.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/cabaret
All Dates:
Apr 24, 2018 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Apr 25, 2018 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Apr 26, 2018 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.