Cabaret (play) - Sioux Falls

Apr 24, 2018 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Welcome to the infamous Kit Kat Klub, where the Emcee, Sally Bowles and a raucous ensemble take the stage nightly to tantalize the crowd – and to leave their troubles outside. But as life in pre-WWII Germany grows more and more uncertain, will the decadent allure of Berlin nightlife be enough to get them through their dangerous times?

 

Fee: Call the Box Office or visit the website for pricing.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/cabaret

All Dates:
Apr 24, 2018 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Apr 25, 2018 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Apr 26, 2018 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

