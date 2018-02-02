Share |

Calamity’s Shindig (fundraiser) - Deadwood

Feb 2, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

No one threw a better party than Calamity Jane. Join us for musical entertainment by Kenny Putnam and the Song Pilots; Jena Sierks as the adventurous wildcat of the West, Calamity Jane; heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by Cheyenne Crossing; Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates; cash bar and auction. Proceeds benefit Deadwood History.

Tickets: $40 per person. Purchase online at DeadwoodHistory.com or call 605-722-4800.

 


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cutural Center
Map:   150 Sherman St, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com

All Dates:
Feb 2, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Music, hors d'oeuvres and an appearance by the West's most adventurous wildcat to raise funds for Deadwood History.

Homestake Adams Research and Cutural Center
Homestake Adams Research and Cutural Center 57732 150 Sherman St, Deadwood, SD 57732

Search All Events By Day

February (2018)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS