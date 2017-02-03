Cardboard Chaos - Spearfish

Feb 3, 2017 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center, through the work of ArtCentral, will host Cardboard Chaos, an interactive creative makerspace for all ages, in the Matthews’ Art Gallery.



Cardboard Chaos is an interactive creative FREE place where children and adults can delve into their imaginations to construct artwork, invent toys, and build play areas out of cardboard. Everything is provided. All children must be accompanied by an adult.



Opening day is Feb. 3, 3-5 pm. Then 10 am-5 pm, Tuesdays-Saturdays, Feb. 4-25 in The Matthews art gallery.