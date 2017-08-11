Castlewood Days - Castlewood
Aug 11, 2017 - Aug 13, 2017
Pancake feed, 5K run/walk, tractor show, kids’ pedal tractor pull, bean bag tournament, car show, parade, softball tournament, rummage sales, street dance, all class reunion, glow volleyball, performance by Crash Course and eighties rock band and kids’ games.
Street dance 9-1
All class reunion 4-8
|Map:
|Castlewood, SD 57223
|Phone:
|605-881-2557
|Website:
|http://www.castlewoodcity.com/government/castlewood-days/
All Dates:
Aug 11, 2017 - Aug 13, 2017
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.