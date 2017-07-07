Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills 10th Anniversary Season - Rapid City

Jul 7, 2017 7:00 pm

World-class performances by top classical musicians — You won't want to miss a note. All concerts at the Historic Theater of the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City.

July 7, "Welcome to All Pleasures"

Performing Arts Center of Rapid City, 7 PM

A musical wine and chocolate pairing emceed by Eric Gardner from KOTA. How do you top last year’s concert? You add chocolate truffles from Chubby Chipmunk.

$10 optional wine/chocolate pairing. For ease of serving you, please choose a front row or aisle seat.



July 16: “Midnight in the Gardens of Good and Evil”

Did the Devil go down to Georgia? No he flew over from Belfast, Ireland as Rapid City’s favorite Hungarian violinist. Tamas Koscis returns to perform the Faust Fantasy by Sarasate with Alan Morrison



July 21: “Bach, Brahms and Brothels”

Featuring the "Painted Ladies" of Deadwood

Fee: *$18 per ticket in Advance *$20 per ticket Day of Event *$40 – for 3 concert series (Savings of $20) $10 Optional wine and chocolate tasting at the July 7 performance. ​*$2.50 per ticket Box Office Fee