Charity of Choice Golf Tournament - Sioux Falls
Jun 20, 2017 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
GOLF TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
- Registration & Lunch: 11:00AM
- Shotgun Start: 12:00PM
- Dinner, Awards & Raffle Prize Drawings: 5:00PM
GOLF TOURNAMENT PLAYER FEES
- Team of Four Golfers: $500
- Hole Sponsor with Registration of a Full Team: $250
For further details or to purchase tickets, please visit http://charityofchoicegolf.com.
Fee: $500 per team of four
|Location:
|Prairie Green Golf Course
|Map:
|600 East 69th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57108
|Phone:
|507-360-4462
|Website:
|http://charityofchoicegolf.com
All Dates:
Golf tournament.
