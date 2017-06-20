Charity of Choice Golf Tournament - Sioux Falls

Jun 20, 2017 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

GOLF TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

- Registration & Lunch: 11:00AM

- Shotgun Start: 12:00PM

- Dinner, Awards & Raffle Prize Drawings: 5:00PM



GOLF TOURNAMENT PLAYER FEES

- Team of Four Golfers: $500

- Hole Sponsor with Registration of a Full Team: $250



For further details or to purchase tickets, please visit http://charityofchoicegolf.com.

Fee: $500 per team of four