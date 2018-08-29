Share |

Charity of Choice Golf Tournament & Social

Aug 29, 2018 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

You're invited to join the Sioux Empire Chiropractic Society for the Charity of Choice Golf Tournament & Social with proceeds to benefit Let Me Be 83: My Dude with Diabetes, a movement from the Rivere Foundation that provides an alternative nutrition and insulin dosing method to aid in the management of Type 1 Diabetes. Let Me Be 83 fundamentally believes that people with Type 1 Diabetes deserve normal, non-diabetic blood sugars. By using food as medicine, they strive to prevent complications due to Type 1 Diabetes. It is their passion to spread the word that there is another way to manage diabetes. The event will begin with a four-person scramble at Prairie Green Golf Course on Wednesday, August 29 at 11:00AM with registration & lunch. All players are also invited to be a part of the social that will be hosted at McNally's Irish Pub immediately following the golf tournament. For details, please contact Dr. Josh Schroeder at josh@bridgeschirosf.com or 507.360.4462.

 

Fee: $500 for a team of four golfers


Location:   Prairie Green Golf Course
Map:   600 East 69th St., Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Phone:   507.360.4462
Email:   josh@bridgeschirosf.com
Website:   http://charityofchoicegolf.com

