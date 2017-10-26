Cheers to Liberty - Sioux Falls

Oct 26, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Cheers to Liberty: An Event to Benefit the ACLU of South Dakota



We’re back for another year of celebration with our annual ‘Cheers to Liberty’ benefit with featured speaker, Bill Cobb, Deputy Director of the ACLU’s Campaign for Smart Justice. Cobb is a seasoned political mobilizer focused on reentry and a person who spent six years of his life incarcerated. In his role as Deputy Director of the ACLU’s Campaign for Smart Justice his goal is to confront, erode, and end mass incarceration in the United States.



Cheers to Liberty is a great opportunity to socialize and network with over 200 Sioux Falls area professionals and ACLU supporters. We’ll eat, drink, and raise funds to support the ACLU’s mission to uphold the principles of the Constitution in our state.



5 p.m. - Social & Hors d'oeuvres

6:30 p.m. - Presentation

7 p.m. - After Party



Cheers to Liberty is open to the public. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.aclusd.org/en/events/cheers-to-liberty

Fee: Starting at $20.00