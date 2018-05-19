Share |

Chemistry Workshop - Deadwood

May 19, 2018 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Join us at the Days of ‘76 Museum to see chemical reactions in action. Students will have a blast as they discover chemistry through hands-on activities and craft projects including making their own bouncy balls and observing the chemical reaction that creates Elephant Toothpaste. Light refreshments provided. For students in grades K-6. $6 for members and $11 for non-members. Reservations required.  Please call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578- 1657 for reservations.


Location:   Days of 76 Museum
Map:   18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1657

