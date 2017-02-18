Share |

Chinese New Year Workshop - Deadwood

Feb 18, 2017 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Gung Hay Fat Choy! Happy Chinese New Year! Children are invited to celebrate Chinese New Year and the year of the rooster. We will make a craft, eat Chinese-style food, go on a scavenger hunt, and have a red envelope ceremony. For students in grades K-6. Adams Museum; $6 for members and $11 for non-members. Reservations required. Please call Shantel Pettit, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations.


Location:   Adams Museum
Map:   54 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1657
Email:   Shantel@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com

All Dates:
Chinese New Year Workshop suggested for children in grades K-6.

