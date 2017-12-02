Christmas at the Redlin Art Center - Watertown
Dec 2, 2017
The Holy Rocka Rollaz perform classics from the 1950s with a holiday twist.
|Location:
|Redlin Art Center Amphitheater
|Map:
|1200 Mickelson Dr, Watertown, SD 57201
|Phone:
|605-882-3877
|Email:
|info@redlinart.com
|Website:
|http://redlinart.com/events/christmas-at-the-redlin-art-center
All Dates:
