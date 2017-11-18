Share |

Christmas Tree Lane & Holiday Wreaths - Aberdeen

Nov 18, 2017 - Dec 23, 2017

Displays of trees and wreaths decorated with the theme, “Holiday Traditions.”


Location:   Dacotah Prairie Museum
Map:   21 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-626-7117
Website:   http://brown.sd.us/dacotah-prairie-museum/home

Displays of trees and wreaths decorated with the theme, “Holiday Traditions.”
Dacotah Prairie Museum
Dacotah Prairie Museum 57401 21 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD 57401

