Cirque Italia - Sioux Falls

Sep 7, 2018 - Sep 9, 2018

What comes to mind when you hear the phrase “Aquatic Spectacular”? Water, entertainment, excitement……? You can expect all these things and so much more from the brand new themed Cirque Italia production with its perfectly fitting new title. After six years of enhancements, a rigorous casting selection, and countless performances nationwide, this newest form of Cirque Italia’s innovative and unique “traveling circus” spectacular production is set to be its finest to date.
Aquatic Spectacular came to life all thanks to its imaginative creator Manuel Rebecchi, along with invaluable direction and production management by Chanté DeMoustes. Cirque Italia’s brand-new theme show is an artistic blend of human abilities, technology and the element of water. This one-of-a-kind production combines water fountains, jet-skis, pirates, and more in a fun filled atmosphere all ages are sure to enjoy.

For more information visit www.cirqueitalia.com and make sure to check all our social media accounts.

• Sept 7 - Friday: 7:30pm
• Sept 8 - Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 7:30pm
• Sept 9 - Sunday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm

You can purchase tickets through our website (cirqueitalia.com/tickets) or by phone: (941) 704-8572. We also respond to text message.




Location:   The Empire Mall
Map:   5000 W Empire Mall, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57106
Phone:   941-704-8572
Email:   corpteam.cirqueitalia@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.cirqueitalia.com

All Dates:
Sep 7, 2018 - Sep 9, 2018

The Empire Mall
