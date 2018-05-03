Share |

City Blossom (fundraiser) - Sioux Falls

May 3, 2018

City Blossom is the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation’s premier annual fundraising event. Proceeds from City Blossom benefit the Community Foundation’s unrestricted grant making, which addresses current and future needs of nonprofit organizations and activities in the area. The event will take place on the evening of Thursday, May 3 at an exciting new location in Sioux Falls. Come enjoy a night to celebrate spring and giving in our great community! For more information call 336-7055, extension 14 or email Molly at mdonohue@sfacf.org.


Location:   TBA
Map:   Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-336-7055
Email:   mdonohue@sfacf.org

May 3, 2018 Time to be Announced!

