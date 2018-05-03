City Blossom (fundraiser) - Sioux Falls
May 3, 2018
City Blossom is the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation’s premier annual fundraising event. Proceeds from City Blossom benefit the Community Foundation’s unrestricted grant making, which addresses current and future needs of nonprofit organizations and activities in the area. The event will take place on the evening of Thursday, May 3 at an exciting new location in Sioux Falls. Come enjoy a night to celebrate spring and giving in our great community! For more information call 336-7055, extension 14 or email Molly at mdonohue@sfacf.org.
All Dates:
May 3, 2018 Time to be Announced!
Fundraising event.
