Claire Donaldson New Play Festival - Sioux Falls

Feb 22, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Augustana Performing and Visual Arts will host the Claire Donaldson New Play Festival at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, through Saturday, Feb. 24, in the Edith Mortenson Center Theatre.

Claire Donaldson was a 2000 Augustana graduate passionate about the art of playwriting. The festival was founded in her honor.

 

Fee: $10.00 or Free for K-12 Students and those with an Augustana ID


Location:   Augustana University (Edith Mortenson Theatre in the Augustana Commons building)
Map:   Augustana University, Sioux Falls, SD 57197
Phone:   605-274-5320
Email:   tickets@augie.edu
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/events/theatre-claire-donaldson-new-play-festival

All Dates:
Feb 22, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Feb 23, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Feb 24, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

