CLASS: Learn the Cyanotype Photography Process

Jan 6, 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

The Matthews offers a one-day class on Cyanotype photography taught by local artist and BHSU photography instructor, Seth Harwood. The course is offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 6, in the Fireplace Room at The Matthews (second floor). Class cost is $40, plus tax. All materials are provided.

The cyanotype course gives photographers and fans of photography the rare opportunity to practice a kinesthetic medium. The cyanotype process was one of the first non-silver technologies used to create photographic images. Originated in the 1840s, it was not utilized in mainstream photography and was adopted as a copying technique, becoming known by the term “blueprint,” with its blue background reproductions of large architectural and mechanical drawings.

Registrations must be confirmed by Dec. 31. Call 605.642.7973 x0 or go online at any time to register.