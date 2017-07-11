Classic Car Cruise Night - Huron
Jul 11, 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Cruise Dakota Avenue with classic cars or motorcycles. Show and shine is at First Methodist Church from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The public is invited to attend at no charge. Hot dogs, chips and pop will be served from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM Free will donations will be accepted with proceeds going to the Huron Backpack Program.
|Location:
|First United Methodist Church, Huron
|Map:
|2660 Dakota Ave S, Huron, SD 57350
|Phone:
|605-352-3247
|Email:
|klind821@hotmail.com
All Dates:
