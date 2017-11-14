CONCERT: Nano Stern - Spearfish
Nov 14, 2017 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Nano Sterns’ path as an artist follows richly crafted song lines laid by his family and his Chilean musical ancestry and unites those with a sound utterly fresh and relevant. Nano has found something within that has positioned him as the voice of a generation.
Cost is $25 adults, $10 youth & BHSU students.
|Location:
|The Matthews' theater
|Map:
|612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-7973
|Email:
|marketing@matthewsopera.com
|Website:
|http://www.matthewsopera.com/nano-stern-2/
All Dates:
Nov 14, 2017 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm Tickets will be available at The Matthews’ art gallery during business hours, Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or by phone at 605-642-7973. Buy tickets online anytime at www.matthewsopera.com.
Chilean musician called “the voice of a generation” performs at The Matthews
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.