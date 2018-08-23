Share |

Corn Palace Festival - Mitchell

Aug 23, 2018 - Aug 26, 2018

Carnival, food, vendors, produce, cake, cupcake and pie contests, festival exhibits and entertainment. Tickets go on sale June 1 at 10 am.

Thursday, August 23, 8 pm. Midland performs with opener Jameson Rodgers.Tickets: $38, $48 for VIP.

Friday, August 24th, 8 pm. Little Texas performs with opener Weston Frank. Tickets: $15; $25 for VIP.

Saturday, August 25, 7 pm. Roots and Boots Tour — Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw, and Collin Raye perform. Tickets: $40, $52 for VIP.

Sunday, August 26, 5 pm. Righteous Brothers perform with opener Williams and Ree. Tickets: $35 All reserved.


Location:   Corn Palace
Map:   Mitchell, SD
Phone:   605-995-8430
Website:   http://cornpalace.com/35/Corn-Palace-Festival

All Dates:
