Cowboy Music and Poetry Series - Spearfish

Jan 15, 2017 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Cowboy music and poetry series hosted by Gordy Pratt at the High Plains Western Heritage Center in Spearfish on Sundays.

First in Series: January 15, 2017 at 2:00 pm: Brad & Connie Exton (Ramblin’ Rangers) with Special Guest: Dan Healey. Brad & Connie are from Hot Springs, SD. They offer some of the most smoothly rendered cowboy music in the southern Black Hills. Dan plays harmonica and is a great addition to the harmonies.

Admission: Adults-$10, Kids 6 and under – free.

It is a family friendly show. Sponsored by Perkins Family Restaurant of Spearfish. Limited seating available - call or email to reserve your tickets.

www.facebook.com/HPWHC/