Custer Cruisin' - Custer

Aug 3, 2018 - Aug 12, 2018

Motorcycle rides and tours, vintage painted bike exhibit, bike show and vendors.

Schedule: 

Bike Exhibit Show by Sue Hopper with Signs and Wonders. Sunday and Monday the 5th and 6th.  

20th Annual Mayors Ride - Tuesday the 7th.

Veterans’ Ride – Thursday the 9th.

Vendors on South 6th Street.

 


Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-673-4824
Email:   kim@cityofcuster.com
Website:   http://www.custercruisin.com/

All Dates:
Custer, SD 57730

