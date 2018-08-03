Custer Cruisin' - Custer
Aug 3, 2018 - Aug 12, 2018
Motorcycle rides and tours, vintage painted bike exhibit, bike show and vendors.
Schedule:
Bike Exhibit Show by Sue Hopper with Signs and Wonders. Sunday and Monday the 5th and 6th.
20th Annual Mayors Ride - Tuesday the 7th.
Veterans’ Ride – Thursday the 9th.
Vendors on South 6th Street.
|Map:
|Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-673-4824
|Email:
|kim@cityofcuster.com
|Website:
|http://www.custercruisin.com/
