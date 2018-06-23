Dakota Royal Charity Draft Horse Show - Brookings

Jun 24, 2018 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Shows START with the top six-horse-hitches from across the US! Don't be late for the action! That’s 60 head of one ton Belgians, Percherons, Shires and Clydesdales trotting in the ring at once! Fours, Unicorns, Teams, Ladies, Carts & Youth…and Farm Team classes will complete the show day.

Swiftel Center offers-Free parking, AC comfort for a warm June afternoon, stadium seating, and an elevator. A multi generation family afternoon is easy! Bring your camera & visit the barns after each show. Meet the gentle giant draft horses and their drivers.

Admission $10 for 12 & up & $5 youth.

Like & follow- “Dakota Royal Charity Draft Horse Show” on fb –learn about the show and the horses and crews from across the US traveling to Brookings, SD in June.

