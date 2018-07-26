Share |

Days of 1910 Celebration - Timber Lake, SD

Jul 26, 2018 - Jul 28, 2018

SDRA rodeos, talent show, 4-H and open class exhibits, parade, demolition derby, street sports, Sea of Grass Art Show*, vendor fair, food and live music in main street tent. 

*July 28: Sea of Grass Art Show. Free table space for artists. People's Choice cash awards. Presentation by James Pollock, US Army Vietnam Combat Artist (1 p.m.).

 


Location:   Main St. and Timber Lake Rodeo Arena
Map:   Timber Lake, SD
Phone:   605-865-3546

All Dates:
Jul 26, 2018 - Jul 28, 2018

