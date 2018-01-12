Dead Man's Cell Phone (play) - Rapid City
Jan 26, 2018 - Jan 27, 2018
A cell phone ringing incessantly in a quiet café.
A stranger at the next table who has had enough.
A dead man with a lot of loose ends.
So begins this wildly imaginative new comedy about how we memorialize the dead and how that remembering changes us.
Tickets: $15
|Location:
|Third Floor of Firehouse Brewing Co.
|Map:
|610 Main St., Rapid City, SD
|Phone:
|605-716-9463
|Website:
|http://www.firehousewinecellars.com/Theater
All Dates:
Jan 12, 2018 - Jan 13, 2018 Doors open at 6:30 PM.
Jan 19, 2018 - Jan 20, 2018 Doors open at 6:30 PM.
Jan 26, 2018 - Jan 27, 2018 Doors open at 6:30 PM.
Feb 2, 2018 - Feb 3, 2018 Doors open at 6:30 PM.
A dark comedy presented by Firehouse Brewing Theatre
