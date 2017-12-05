Dine Out for Kids - Rapid City
Dec 5, 2017
On Tuesday, December 5th, gather your friends, family, and coworkers together to Dine Out for Kids at supporting restaurants. A percentage of proceeds for the day’s food and beverage sales will be donated to help empower children with disabilities at LifeScape to lead fulfilling lives! Visit our website for a list of participating restaurants!
|Location:
|Supporting Restaurants
|Map:
|Rapid City Area, Rapid City, SD 57702
|Phone:
|605-444-9806
|Email:
|kimberly.haiar@lifescapesd.org
|Website:
|http://https://www.lifescapesd.org/events/dine-out-for-kids-rc
All Dates:
Dec 5, 2017
