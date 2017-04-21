Dirty Dozen Brass Band (concert) - Sioux Falls
Apr 21, 2017 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
In 1977, The Dirty Dozen Social and Pleasure Club in New Orleans began showcasing a traditional Crescent City brass band. Thirty-five years later, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band is a world famous music machine, whose name is synonymous with genre-bending romps and high-octane performances. They have revitalized the brass band in New Orleans and around the world!
Fee: Single tickets: $37 / $45 – Student (with ID): $12
|Location:
|Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater
|Map:
|315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|Phone:
|605-335-6101
|Email:
|info@sfjb.org
|Website:
|http://sfjb.org/?shows=dirty-dozen-brass-band
All Dates:
