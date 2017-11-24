Share |

Downtown Chili Supper & Parade of Lights - Chamberlain

Nov 24, 2017 4:30 pm

The Chili Supper is a customer appreciation event held at the Chamberlain Community Center, Main Street, Chamberlain. It runs from 4:30-6:30pm. The Parade of Lights begins at the Avenue of Flags at 7pm and runs north on Main Street to Barger Park. At the completion of the parade, starts the Winter Wonderland, a drive through Christmas Exhibit held at American Creek Campground, north Main Street, Chamberlain. The Winter Wonderland runs through January 2, 2018!


Location:   Community Center
Map:   112 N Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325
Phone:   605-234-4416
Website:   http://www.chamberlainsd.com/

All Dates:
