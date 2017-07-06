Downtown Thursdays - Mitchell

Jul 6, 2017 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Mitchell Main Street & Beyond plans to make Downtown Thursday’s concert series bigger and better in 2017 by extending the time of the event, bringing in multiple musicians each evening and hosting the event monthly from May to September. In addition to the musical entertainment outside of the World’s Only Corn Palace, adults and children can partake in interactive activities and free fun in the courtyard and along Main Street from 6th to 7th Ave.