Dutch Oven Cookout - Aberdeen

Jun 17, 2017

Get hands on cooking experience and sample recipes.


Location:   Mina Lake Recreation Area
Map:   402 Park Avenue Mina, SD 57451
Phone:   605-626-3488
Email:   MinaLake@state.sd.us
Website:   http://gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/mina-lake/

All Dates:
