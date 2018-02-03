Share |

Eagles and Bagels Walk in the Park - Fort Pierre

Feb 3, 2018 9:00 am - 11:00 am

Listen to a presentation about eagles, enjoy bagels and take a 2-mile hike to observe bald eagles in action.


Location:   Oahe Downstream Recreation Area
Map:   20439 Marina Loop Road, Ft. Pierre, SD 57532
Phone:   605-223-7722
Website:   http://www.gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/oahe-downstream/

