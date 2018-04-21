Share |

Earth Day Bluebird Box Workshop - Custer

Apr 21, 2018

Participants will build a bluebird house from scrap wood in honor of Earth Day, teaching recycling and appreciation for birds. Registration required.  


Location:   Peter Norbeck Outdoor Education Center
Map:   13329 US HWY 16A Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-255-4515
Website:   http://www.custerstatepark.com

All Dates:
Apr 21, 2018 Two workshop times include: a 10:00 a.m. start time and a 2:00 p.m. start time.

Earth Day activity.

Peter Norbeck Outdoor Education Center
Peter Norbeck Outdoor Education Center 13329 13329 US HWY 16A Custer, SD 57730

Search All Events By Day

April (2018)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS