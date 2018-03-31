Easterpalooza - Watertown
Mar 31, 2018 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
An Easter event at the Bramble Park Zoo in Watertown. This event will feature an Easter egg hunt, Easter themed animal enrichment and a visit with the "Easter Bunny."
|Location:
|Bramble Park Zoo
|Map:
|800 10th Street NW, PO Box 910, Watertown, South Dakota 57201
|Phone:
|605-882-6269
|Email:
|jstricker@brambleparkzoo.com
|Website:
|http://www.brambleparkzoo.com
All Dates:
Easter at the Bramble Park Zoo.
