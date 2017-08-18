Share |

Echoing Passages - Rapid City

Aug 18, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Dance, music, poetry and film come together to share our collective stories surrounding the Badlands and Black Hills. Celebrate the Sculpture Project's final year with us!

This performance is a work of the Echoing Passages Collaborative, a group of South Dakota artists, and is inspired by Masayuki Nagase's Passage of Wind and Water public art sculptures at Main Street Square.

General Admission Tickets:
Adults $10
Students $5
5 and under free
All ticket proceeds will go to the Teaching Artist Program to support art in Rapid City Public Elementary Schools.

Tickets on sale at http://performingartsrc.org/ or by phone at 605-394-1786


Location:   Performing Arts Center of Rapid City
Map:   601 Columbus Street, RAPID CITY, South Dakota 57701
Website:   http://www.rcsculptureproject.com/

