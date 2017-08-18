Echoing Passages - Rapid City

Aug 18, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Dance, music, poetry and film come together to share our collective stories surrounding the Badlands and Black Hills. Celebrate the Sculpture Project's final year with us!



This performance is a work of the Echoing Passages Collaborative, a group of South Dakota artists, and is inspired by Masayuki Nagase's Passage of Wind and Water public art sculptures at Main Street Square.



General Admission Tickets:

Adults $10

Students $5

5 and under free

All ticket proceeds will go to the Teaching Artist Program to support art in Rapid City Public Elementary Schools.



Tickets on sale at http://performingartsrc.org/ or by phone at 605-394-1786