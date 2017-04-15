Share |

Eggstravaganza - Rapid City

Apr 15, 2017 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Grab your basket and hop down to Main Street Square for Eggstravaganza, featuring the area’s biggest Easter Egg Hunt in Memorial Park, family-friendly activities, and an opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny. For event details, visit www.mainstreetsquarerc.com.


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Email:   info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
Website:   http://www.MainStreetSquareRC.com

All Dates:
