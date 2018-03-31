Eggstravaganza - Rapid City
Mar 31, 2018 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Grab your basket and hop down to Main Street Square for Eggstravaganza, featuring the area’s biggest Easter Egg Hunt in Memorial Park, family-friendly activities, and an opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Email:
|info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
|Website:
|http://www.MainStreetSquareRC.com
All Dates:
Mar 31, 2018 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Grab your basket and hop down to Main Street Square for the area’s biggest Easter Egg Hunt!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.