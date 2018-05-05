Enchanted (dance) - Rapid City
May 5, 2018 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Join us for a wee forest frolic! Early Childhood dancers go on a delightful adventure led by their Fairy Friends, our 2018 Academy Graduates! Tiny blossoms, foxes, gnomes and more bring the woodland to life with their ballet, tap, jazz, modern and hip hop moves! Featuring students from all 3 studio locations. Order tickets online or by phone.
|Location:
|Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre
|Map:
|444 Mount Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|1-800-468-6463;
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/events/1997825813799570/
All Dates:
Early Childhood dancers go on a delightful adventure led the 2018 Academy Graduates!
