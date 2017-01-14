Escape to the Park Hike - Custer

Jan 14, 2017 1:00 pm

Get out of the house and enjoy this winter paradise. Join a naturalist on the hike. Snowshoes are available to check out and must be reserved in advance; please call the office (605) 255-4515 to make reservations. Hikes will be held regardless of snow conditions.

There is no cost for visitors to participate in the hike; however, a park entrance license is required at the hike locations. Entrance licenses can be purchased at the Custer State Park Visitor Center on the day of the hikes. The Visitor Center hours are 9:00am to 4:00pm.